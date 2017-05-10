Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Never Reported Suswam To DSS – Ortom – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

I Never Reported Suswam To DSS – Ortom
Leadership Newspapers
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed happiness over the release of former Governor Gabriel Suswam whom he described as his friend, from the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS). The governor also described the …
Suswam withdraws N10 billion fundamental human rights suit against SSSPremium Times

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.