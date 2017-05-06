I Never Told Alvaro Morata To Join Atletico Madrid- Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has addressed a rumour that he asked Alvaro Morata to cross the Madrid divide.

Spanish TV show Jugones replayed a clip from Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League semifinal first leg loss to Real Madrid that showed Simeone covering his mouth while saying something to Chelsea and Manchester United target Morata as the two passed each other near the sideline

I did not say that to [Morata],” he said. “I just made a joke as he passed by.”

Atletico’s loss at the Bernabeu make it very likely they will exit Europe’s top competition to their neighbours for a fourth successive year, even ahead of the return game at the Vicente Calderon next Wednesday.

¡IMPERDIBLE! ¿Qué le dijo Simeone a Morata? TODOS los DETALLES YA en LaSexta. #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/vOwDOigFoL — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 5, 2017

Simeone’s future is also up in the air with persistent reports suggesting that his time in the Spanish capital is up.

Atleti are 10 points behind Real and Barcelona in la Liga and a 3-0 defeat in the latest derby left their Champions League bid in tatters.

