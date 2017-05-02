“I rejected N100m to work against Akeredolu’s victory”- Ondo APC Spokesman

Abayomi Adesanya, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, said he rejected N100 million to work against the victory of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu during the party’s governorship primary on Sept. 3, 2016. Adesanya, who is the Publicity Secretary of the party in Ondo State, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. […]

The post “I rejected N100m to work against Akeredolu’s victory”- Ondo APC Spokesman appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

