I Saw A Group Of White Doctors Saying Don’t Wear This Boot – Joshua Iginla’s Prophetic Message About Buhari’s Health

Below is the prophetic message given to President Buhari while he was in London for his medical vacation.“We are going to spend our time praying for the president of Nigeria. Hallelujah….I have a prophetic message for his excellency, the president of this country. No president ever become the president without the hand of God, either permissive will or perfect will. So when God put anyone there, it is for a purpose. I’m just a prophet with a message and what is the message? The Lord said take care of your health, don’t allow people around you to use your head to play politics.In my vision, i saw some people preparing with army boots and uniform saying take your bag and start travelling and i saw some group of doctors with whites saying don’t wear this boots, lets be through with you. It’s a prophetic advice, treat yourself, listen to the medical advice and don’t hurry home because what is the need of coming home and rushing back? It is the rushing back is the major reason why God is saying we should pray for you and i should tell you. God has brought you this far, the seat is there and nobody will take it from you; it is only the living that can rule Nigeria and not the dead. Wait until there is a medical clearance (that is what God said i should tell you), do not allow politicians to use your head to play politics, only the living can lead Nigeria.

In my vision, i saw some people saying wear the boot wear the boot….somebody landed in the country….what is this landing and what is this impromptu journey out again? This is because there was an unfinished business medically. Let your persecutors persecute you and say whatever they want to say but make sure you give your health attention…..It is only the living that can rule Nigeria…..what is the essence of me coming back and everybody is saying oh i am back and after sometime i can no longer hold it again? What is the essence of me being carried and i don’t even know where am carried to? This is the vision i saw while in South Africa…………..”