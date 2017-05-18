Pages Navigation Menu

I spent 50 days in captivity – kidnap victim

Posted on May 18, 2017

One of the two hostages freed by the Joint Task Force (JTF), in Bayelsa last weekend said he spent 50 days in the kidnappers’ den in the waterways. Mr Suleman Yinusa, who is in his 50s, said the experience in the hands of kidnappers was a tortuous one but applauded the JTF’s professionalism in rescuing two of them. Yinusa narrated the ordeal to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yenagoa on Thursday at the headquarters of JTF a.

