I Still Have Energy, I Have Contested Before, I Will Contest Again, I Want To Become Nigeria’s President – Ex Governor, Duke

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, on Tuesday declared that he wants to be Nigeria’s President.

The ex-governor spoke at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders,” held in Lagos.

Duke said though he once aspired to the position but did not emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would still contest for the highest office in the country at the appropriate time.

He further explained that it was because of his preference for the presidential seat that he did not vie for any federal legislative seat after serving out his terms as governor.

He said, “I do not have the flair for the legislature; standing up and sitting down at the chambers to raise a point. That was why I did not contest for the Senate but the presidency, after serving out my term as governor.”

“I have contested the presidency before; I will still give it a shot when the opportunity presents itself. I believe I still have the energy in me,” he said.

He, however, canvassed the reform of the country`s political system to accommodate wider participation and good governance.

He suggested the review of the electoral law to allow for independent candidacy. Duke said the country`s democracy would fare better if young people, who form the larger proportion of the population,took more active part in its political process.

The post I Still Have Energy, I Have Contested Before, I Will Contest Again, I Want To Become Nigeria’s President – Ex Governor, Duke appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

