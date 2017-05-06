Pages Navigation Menu

I Still Want To Call Davido A Motherf**ker – Kaffy

Posted on May 6, 2017

Things may be far from okay between popular dancer/choreographer, Kaffy and singer Davido. In a new interview with Punch, Kaffy stated categorically that she did not apologize to Davido for calling him names but instead apologized for her use of language. She added that if it were still possible, she would gladly still call him …

