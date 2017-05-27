Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I tend to look inward for growth than at others, I look outwards to know what to do differently and better” | Orode Uduagha speaks with Leading Ladies African

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Having lost some of her loved ones to cancer, Orode knew there was a strong purpose she needed to fulfil….

Read » “I tend to look inward for growth than at others, I look outwards to know what to do differently and better” | Orode Uduagha speaks with Leading Ladies African on YNaija

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.