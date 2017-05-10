Pages Navigation Menu

I thank God Nnamdi Kanu is free, says Ekwueme

By Dennis Agbo
ENUGU- SECOND republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme has noted that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were aimed at enthroning justice in Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu
Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme and Independent People of Biafra’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu during Kanu’s visit to the former Vice President, in Enugu on Wednesday

Ekwueme also said that IPOB’s agitation is pursuant to equity among all peoples of Nigeria, particularly the Igbo.

The former Vice President made the remarks, Wednesday, when the IPOB leader visited him in his Enugu residence.

He said he was happy to receive Kanu in his house and promised to privately offer his advice to him on how to carry on with his vowed agitation for restoration of a Biafra republic.

Ekwueme said “For me it is a pleasure receiving Nnamdi in my humble abode here today after all his travails in the last few months. I thank God that he is free and able to move around and to be able to see him here in this house.

“It is a pleasure for me to receive him. I will make my best counsel available in his very onus task of leading an agitation that is committed to maintenance of justice and equity among all peoples, especially our people.”

 

