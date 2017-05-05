“I think I’d be fine if it all went away” Selena Gomez Talks About Being Famous
Selena Gomez feels she would cope just ‘fine’ if she wasn’t famous. Although the “Good For You” singer feels she is ‘just starting’ out as a successful artist, she thinks she could easily live her life not being in the limelight. She says she knows it is all ‘a privilege’ that could be taken away […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!