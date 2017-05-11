I Thought I Was Fresh Until You Came Along, Banky W Captions Selfie With Jidenna

Jidenna , Banky W met in the U.K. Where they will be performing at a concert. The two music stars took a selfie together and they looked amazing. Banky who posted the photo captioned it: Banky is hilarious! Source: Instagram

The post I Thought I Was Fresh Until You Came Along, Banky W Captions Selfie With Jidenna appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

