I told myself I will build a GOLDEN EYES mansion for my mother- I Go Dye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye has erected an eye-catching mansion for his mum. The comedy merchant confirming the news and photos circulating online revealed that it was a long time dream he had of building a befitting home for his mum.

He went ahead to reveal the circumstances that led to him making the pledge in an Instagram post.

The post read “Reminiscing on this picture,takes me way back to a journey, that saw me living with my mother in one room. the curtains that was behind me,was a piece of cloth that my grand mum gave to us to cover the entrance of our door.it was so bad then, all that kept me going was the creative gift of innovating things like Solar fan, Radio transmitter, fly Helicopter, Hover craft ship .this gave me a smile each time I got compliments.

“Then I always told my mother that one day I will take them out from that position,even when I made that possible years back,I still felt a debt within me.honestly then I had told my self, I will build a GOLDEN EYES mansion for my mother lol .Am just a few privileged to see some of their dreams come true and I have to inspire many others that life often saves the best, only for is to wait and strive a little more.I am just using this medium to appeal to our parents to support their children in all capacity, if there is a skill or talent that we discover in them. honestly, everyone cannot be a doctor,or lawyer, but we all have special gifts that can set us apart from each other and become successful.

“This picture was yesterday hope, a dreamed fulfilled today for my #queenmum and a gift from God to help you believe in the future. Am not better than any one,just that yesterday’s dream is kept alive by all of you that gave me your support and prayers.may God bless you all for making this possible for my mum.your own go pass this one in Jesus amen”.

The comedian is among United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals Ambassadors, working to actualize the United Nations’ objectives and has won various awards.

