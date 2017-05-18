Pages Navigation Menu

I want my wife to kneel down and serve me food – 9ice (video)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Gongo Aso crooner, Alexander Ajifolajifaola popularly known as  9ice has revealed the kind of marriage he wants while discussing with veteran TV personality Funmi Iyanda. During the interview, he denied he has remarried and further spoke on the challenges and problems faced in modern day marriages.   “I’m single but I’m not searching because it’s not…

