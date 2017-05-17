I want to defend my innocence – Supreme Court Justice, Ngwuta

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court, on Wednesday said he is “innocent and anxious to defend himself” of the charges against him. Ngwuta is currently under trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja for charges bordering on money laundering and passport fraud. He said this through his lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), following […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

