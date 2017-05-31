Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I want to thank the Muslims for supporting my administration – Governor Ambode

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has hailed the Muslim community for supporting his administration. The governor, who joined some Islamic leaders and groups to observe Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, said he chose to use the occasion of the Democracy Day to felicitate with Muslim faithful on the Ramadan period. …

The post I want to thank the Muslims for supporting my administration – Governor Ambode appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.