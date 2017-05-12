Pages Navigation Menu

Hazard: I can win Ballon d’Or at Chelsea – ESPN FC

Hazard: I can win Ballon d'Or at Chelsea
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he would rather focus on the moment than discuss the rumours linking him to the Inter job. Eden Hazard has told Sky Sports his ambition to one day win the Ballon d'Or and insists there is no reason why he could not do it
