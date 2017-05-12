I wanted a quiet wedding for my daughter, says IBB

Former President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has said that he wanted a quiet wedding for his last daughter, Halima who is wedding Friday.

He said his intention was to have everybody, irrespective of class, come for the wedding without hindrance by security agents or his personal staff.

A close source at Babangida’s Hill Top residence said on Friday that the former president actually delayed sending out invitation for this reason.

”Though we have the invitation cards ready, it was delayed to give room for very short time for anybody to start thinking of an elaborate event.

”Maigida started calling personal friends last two weeks while a selected group of persons received their cards few days ago.

”Anyway, we have arranged that everybody will be taken care of on this day. Different venues have been arranged for guests to participate,” the source said.

Heavy security presence is noticed in Minna as the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello is already at the Minna Airport to welcome guest coming from across the country.

No fewer than 400 policemen and 135 members of civil defence have been detailed for the event while police and Air Force helicopters hovers around the Airport and venue of the wedding.

Already Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa as well as the Minister of state for Mineral Resource, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari have arrive the Airport.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, Senators Adamu Aliero, Aliyu Wamakko, Bala Ibn-Na’Allah, Ben Bruce, Ahmed Yarima has also arrived at the Airport

The post I wanted a quiet wedding for my daughter, says IBB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

