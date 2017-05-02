Pages Navigation Menu

“I was sexually abused as a child,” revealed TY Bello (Read how)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian popular photographer c*m singer, TY Bello, just revealed that she was molested as a child and that it had a negative effect on her during her formative years. The “Greenland” singer shared this with Kemi Adetiba, saying that: “I was sexually abused as a child and because of this, I felt like there was …

