“I was sexually abused as a child,” revealed TY Bello (Read how)
Nigerian popular photographer c*m singer, TY Bello, just revealed that she was molested as a child and that it had a negative effect on her during her formative years. The “Greenland” singer shared this with Kemi Adetiba, saying that: “I was sexually abused as a child and because of this, I felt like there was …
The post "I was sexually abused as a child," revealed TY Bello (Read how) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
