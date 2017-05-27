Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I was shocked when TBoss said she’d spend N25m in a week, said Efe as he talks Marvis, Tboss

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija See Gobbe Winner, Efe has opened up about Marvis and TBoss in a new interview with NewTelegraph. How do you feel being a winner of the Big Brother Naija 2? I feel great, honoured and grateful to God almighty because I believe I did not do it all alone; on my part …

The post I was shocked when TBoss said she’d spend N25m in a week, said Efe as he talks Marvis, Tboss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.