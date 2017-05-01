I was the first to pay 20,000 minimum wage – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, boosted that he was the first governor to pay N20,000 minimum wage to civil servants.

Okorocha disclosed this through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

“Today, workers will be celebrating their day, and the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, against the backdrop of the event, wishes to heartily congratulate the workers.

“Especially those in the state, for their perseverance and immense contributions to the development of the nation and the state in particular.

“The governor commended the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state, with comrade Austin Chilakpu as chairman for selfless, and committed leadership.

“And to the workers in the state and also for the understanding and harmonious relationship between the workers and the Rescue Mission Government in the state.”

The release went further to say that the government was aware that “there had been few cases the leadership of NLC in the state and the state government had disagreed over certain labour related issues.

“But the truth remains that, at the end of the day, such issues had ended up being amicably resolved. And this lofty trend must continue to be the order of the day.”

It was Okorocha’s view that “The workers should recall that he was the first to pay the minimum wage of N20,000 against the approved N18,000.

“And also gave them wardrope allowance that saw them having enviable dress code, and said that, his concern for the welfare of workers in the state remains outstanding.”

The post I was the first to pay 20,000 minimum wage – Okorocha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

