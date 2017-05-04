Pages Navigation Menu

I went to Mbappe’s house to sign him – Wenger opens up

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he went as far as visiting Kylian Mbappe at home, in a bid to lure him to England. The Monaco forward has become the hottest youngster in Europe, following a breakthrough season with the Ligue 1 side. Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. […]

