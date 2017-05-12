I Will Be A Failure If I Don’t Win Europa League – Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho admits the club’s season will be seen as failure if they do not beat Ajax in the Europa League final on May 24. Mourinho also admitted that he has worked “harder than ever” during his maiden United campaign, which has already featured a League Cup triumph and victory over Leicester…

The post I Will Be A Failure If I Don’t Win Europa League – Mourinho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

