‘I will beat Anthony Joshua hands down’ – Bukom Banku

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku quipped that he could beat Anthony Joshua with ease.

Having watched AJ overcome Wladimir Klitchko at Wembley in front of 90,000 fans, Kamoko wants a piece of the action in a mega-fight with the Nigerian-born British boxer.

The undefeated Ghanaian heavyweight boxer told Joy Sports: ‘I will beat Anthony Joshua hands down. Who is he?

‘I was rooting for Anthony Joshua ahead of Klitschko. Klitschko can’t stand me, will beat him too with ease’

‘After Bastie, I’d love to fight undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.’

