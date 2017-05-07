I will fight the divisions that undermine France -Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron, winner of France’s presidential election, said Sunday he would “fight the divisions” in the country after a campaign that laid bare the “anger, anxiety and doubts” of many voters.

“I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that are undermining us,” he said in a solemn address at his campaign headquarters.

French centrist Emmanuel Macron stormed to the presidency on Sunday, scoring a resounding win over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

What world leaders said about Macron’s victory

Here follows a selection of early comments from world leaders on Macron’s election victory.

– Germany –

“Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman.

– Britain –

“The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities,” said a Downing Street spokesman.

– European Union –

“Happy that the French chose a European future,” wrote European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen “liberty, equality and fraternity” and “said no to the tyranny of fake news”.

– Denmark –

“Congratulations @Emmanuel Macron! We can achieve more together than on our own. Looking forward to our cooperation,” wrote Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Twitter.

– Sweden –

“This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility,” said Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

