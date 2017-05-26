I Will Leave PDP If That Shameless Evil Tout Called Sheriff Wins At Supreme Court – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has revealed that he will PDP if Ali Modu Sheriff wins at supreme court.

He stated this via his official social media platform.

Read Below..

Let me say this loud and clear. If the shameless usurper and evil tout called Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court I will leave PDP.

The post I Will Leave PDP If That Shameless Evil Tout Called Sheriff Wins At Supreme Court – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

