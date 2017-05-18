I will never abandon Goodluck Jonathan – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that comparing his performance with that of the ruling All Progressives Congress in two years, Nigerians have seen the difference between good governance and false promises. Wike spoke during the commissioning of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of activities marking his second year anniversary in office. […]

I will never abandon Goodluck Jonathan – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

