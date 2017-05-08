Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will never exchange anything for Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu vows ‎

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOP, on Monday paid a visit to the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA in Enugu, vowing never to give up his agitation for Biafra. He was received by top members of the ECA, including Chief Mrs. Maria Okwor, Rev. Fr. John Odey, among others. Kanu also visited the founder […]

I will never exchange anything for Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu vows ‎

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.