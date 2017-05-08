I Will Never Join Nigerian Politics, My Main Aim Is To Restore Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu Declares

Part of the discussion of the discussions the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu had with his parents and family members has been made knonw.

Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who disclosed this, disclosed that the IPOB Leader asked his parents and other members of his family to put him in prayers when he visited them shortly after visiting the Cenotaph Mountain, Enugu state, reassuring that he is the messiah of Biafra.

According to The Sun News, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who gave the statement on Sunday, May 7 at their hometown in Abia, revealed that Kanu said he was strongly leading the agtitation.

He said: “When Nnamdi arrived home he said he did not need anything from us and all Igbo people, other than prayers so that God will lead him through in the task ahead.

“He equally told us that he is the messiah as far as Biafra is concerned. He said that, that is his agreement with God and that God promised that He would not let him down. Kanu also promised that he would not let Biafra down. Since it is his wish, all we owe him is to pray to God since what he is doing is in accordance with God’s will concerning his life.”

Emmanuel explained that the visit of his brother to South-east senators in Abuja immediately after he was released, did not in any way indicate that he would join Nigeria’s politics, stressing that it would never happen.

“Nnamdi Kanu told us he believes in freedom of speech and expression at all times. He told us that his visit to his senior brothers, the senators, despite what people may say is the normal thing to do. Some of them have said that his prolonged detention was illegal and could no longer be allowed; they asked him to come and see them and he went; there was nothing wrong with that. His primary concern is about the restoration of Biafra, no more, no less.”

HRM (Eze) Sir Isaac Okwu Kanu, Egwukwu who is the father of Kanu said they were doing everything they could to keep up with the bail condition as many people were interested in seeing him. One of the bail conditions prevented Kanu from being in a gathering of more than 10 people.

He said: “The tradition and culture of this place allows him to entertain one or two visitors and he cannot run away from this. We don’t allow many people to see him, that’s the truth.”

“Despite the fact they were not informed of Nnamdi’s visit, they came from far and near to show love to their leader. There were over 300 persons that came yesterday and all of them slept in the open in my palace till daybreak.

“Also, elders of the community came to see him; you know that court said he should not be found with more than 10 persons, so, we are trying to respect that.”

