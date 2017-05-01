I Will Not Be Distracted By Political Rhetoric – Gov Ishaku

Taraba State governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku has said that nothing will distract him from transforming the lives of Tarabans and move the state forward.

Ishaku, who spoke to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Jalingo through his senior special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Slyvanus Yakubu Giwa, vowed to work tirelessly to ensure that the development momentum the state had attained was not slowed down by the rhetoric and divisive politics of the opposition.

“The idea to pursue and build a greenhouse project in Taraba State with so much passion and commitment by governor Ishaku is to upgrade agribusiness in the state, using the active agricultural activities of the people as a platform.

“The green house project has generated uninformed criticism that the project is unnecessary and a waste of resources and shouldn’t have been started.

“This groups of politicians criticizing initiatives, policies and programmes of the governor are not been fear to an administration that has come to put smile on the faces of Tarabans,” he said.

