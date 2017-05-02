I Will Not Keep Quiet, I Will Continue To Criticize Buhari – Fayose

he Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Nigerians to continue criticising President Muhammadu Buhari because the President is on his way to destroy the country.

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum gave the call while reacting to a question on whether he is the main opposition voice to the Buhari-led government.

Speaking with The Sun, Fayose said, “It’s not as if I am the main opposition to Buhari, I am just a believer in fairness, wherever criminals belong, whoever they are, Muslims or Christians, it does not matter, crime is crime, wickedness is wickedness, brutality is brutality.

“I will continue to say it as it is, because when we all keep quiet we will be taken one after the other and we will be destroyed by this administration. We must remember that Nigeria is greater than all of us, the power of the people is better than those of us in power.

“One day we will all die whether it’s by oppression or sickness, so let me say I am not afraid of anything. If you don’t die, age will take everything away from you.

“Look at our President, if you can see his heart, he wishes he was 42 years old because that is the age and time one can be active. May God give him good health because it is in good health that Nigerians can benefit.

“When the President comes out every Friday, do we say we have a ceremonial President? Let us have a President valued for money and votes. You can’t deceive people forever because the truth hurts and the hunger in the land is ridiculous. The people are hungry and angry.”

The post I Will Not Keep Quiet, I Will Continue To Criticize Buhari – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

