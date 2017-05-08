Pages Navigation Menu

I will not play for Super Eagles as long as Rohr is coach – Nosa Igiebor

Daily Post Nigeria

I will not play for Super Eagles as long as Rohr is coach – Nosa Igiebor
Daily Post Nigeria
Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü midfielder, Nosa Igiebor, has said he will no longer play for Nigeria again, as long as Gernot Rohr remains the head coach. Igiebor was called up for the Super Eagles' 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia last October, but did
