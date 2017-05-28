Pages Navigation Menu

I will not stop playing Golf – Gov. Obaseki

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Golf, Sports | 0 comments

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he will create breaks from his busy schedules as a governor to play golf because the game eases stress. The governor`s Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, said Obaseki made the remark on the sideline of his participation in the 6th edition of the Oba of Benin Pro-AM Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Benin Club golf course. Mayaki said in a statement in Benin that the tournament commenced on May 26 and expected to end May 28.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

