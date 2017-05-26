I Will Remain Focused When I Join Real Madrid -Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid’s 16-year-old signing Vinicius Junior says he will remain grounded when he moves to the La Liga giants in July 2018.

Vinicius is joining Los Galacticos for a reported fee of £38m despite only making his debut for current club Flamengo this month.

However, his performances for the Brazil U17s at the South American U17 Championship in Chile are believed to be what persuaded the Real Madrid hierarchy to sign the highly-rated forward.

“I’m very happy with the transfer, but I’m not thinking about Real Madrid yet. My thoughts are to focus on only Flamengo,” the teenager told Fox Sports Brasil.

“I’m very happy to achieve this goal but now, while I’m still here, I wish to win many titles with Flamengo and then I’ll think about going to Real Madrid.

“My focus is to get there with my head firmly on my shoulders. I still have two years here in Flamengo and during this time I wish to gain more maturity on the field and be ready for my transfer when the time comes.”

