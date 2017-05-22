I will resign if Nigeria continues to import fuel by 2019 – Kachikwu

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has vowed to resign if Nigeria continues to import fuel by 2019. Kachikwu stated this during an interview on BBC World Service programme, HardTalk, on Monday. He promised to deliver on the refineries and said he was committed to also delivering a future for oil for […]

I will resign if Nigeria continues to import fuel by 2019 – Kachikwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

