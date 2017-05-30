Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Will Still Give It A Shot,” Donald Duke Reveals Plans To Become President

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has on Tuesday revealed his passion to change the country by becoming the president. The former governor made his presidential ambition known while speaking at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders”, held in Lagos. Donald Duke who revealed he would not hesitate to grab…

The post “I Will Still Give It A Shot,” Donald Duke Reveals Plans To Become President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.