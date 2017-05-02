Pages Navigation Menu

I Will Throw You The Best Birthday Ever -Davido Promises Daughter

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

DKM Boss and “IF” crooner, Davido, has promised to throw his daughter, Imade, the best birthday ever. His daughter’s birthday which will be coming up on May 15th, 2017, will be his daughter’s 2nd birthday. Recall that Imade’s birthday last year, which was held at her grand dad’s Lekki mansion, was star studded with both …

