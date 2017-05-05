I wonder why a man I loved is hellbent on destroying me —Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally spoken out on the domestic violence issue between her and her husband, Lanre Gentry. Aigbe who has remained silent since the issue came out made a public statement on Friday morning. She said her husband has really been abusing her while also trying to cover up with all sorts […]

The post I wonder why a man I loved is hellbent on destroying me —Mercy Aigbe appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

