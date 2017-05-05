Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I wonder why a man I loved is hellbent on destroying me —Mercy Aigbe

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally spoken out on the domestic violence issue between her and her husband, Lanre Gentry. Aigbe who has remained silent since the issue came out made a public statement on Friday morning. She said her husband has really been abusing her while also trying to cover up with all sorts […]

The post I wonder why a man I loved is hellbent on destroying me —Mercy Aigbe appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.