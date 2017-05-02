Pages Navigation Menu

I won’t increase salaries, Obiano tells workers

Posted on May 2, 2017

The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries soonest. This was contained in his May Day address made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra state on Tuesday. This was coming barely 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour in the […]

