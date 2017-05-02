I won’t increase salaries, Obiano tells workers

The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries soonest. This was contained in his May Day address made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra state on Tuesday. This was coming barely 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour in the […]

The post I won’t increase salaries, Obiano tells workers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

