I Won’t Increase Your Salaries, Governor Obiano Tells Workers – Nigerian Bulletin

I Won't Increase Your Salaries, Governor Obiano Tells Workers
Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries, saying “I won't promise you what I cannot do.” He said this in his May Day address, 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour …
