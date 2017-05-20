‘I won’t reverse the curses I heaped on anyone that pirated my movie’

Lancelot, last week raised an alarm following the pirating of his movie, which is yet to be release on DVD. In a chat with HVP, the D’Gvnor as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans insisted that he would not reverse the curses he heaped on the pirates. He, however, asked Nigerians not to patronize anyone who is hawking his movie on the streets, as he’s planning to release the original copies soon.

On heaping curses on the pirates, via his Instragam page, the celebrated director wrote, “The tears on my eyes as I write this piece cannot be compared to the pains and bitterness I carry right now inside of my heart. The crass inhumanity of these flesh eaters called pirates graves my soul so deep. That I pronounce death, pain and anguish upon them and their entire generations yet unborn. They may have survived others. But with my sweat and blood, I curse their roots.I stand on God ‘s word to declare that no man will eat my labour and sweat and have rest. Pirates of Nigerian films, pain has become a major part of your dwelling and in ruin shall be your end. My film ATM has been pirated!!!”

Starring the likes of Francis Odega, Alex Ekubo, Yvonne Jegede and social media comedian and Nigerian culture enthusiast, Oyinbo Princess whose real name is Claire Edun, ATM was premiered last year in the cinemas.

The post ‘I won’t reverse the curses I heaped on anyone that pirated my movie’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

