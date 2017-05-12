IBB daughter’s wedding: Abdullahi pays N500,000, 10 cows on Halimat

Pages Navigation Menu

Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, the businessman who married Halimat Babangida, on Friday in Minna, Niger State, paid a symbolic bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows to her father, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. The groom is the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe, in Gombe state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Garba […]

