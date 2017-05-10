Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IBB Duaghter & Last Child Set To Wed Auwal Lawal Abdullahi

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Halimat, the second daughter and last child of former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida aka IBB, will on Friday May 12th, get married to her man, Alhaji Auwal Lawal Abdullahi. The wedding will take place at his hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Halimat is the last child of IBB’s late wife and former first lady, Maryam Bbangida. Her groom is said to be a businessman and holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan Gombe. Congrats to them!

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post IBB Duaghter & Last Child Set To Wed Auwal Lawal Abdullahi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.