Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IBB Former military president gives out daughter in marriage – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

IBB Former military president gives out daughter in marriage
Pulse Nigeria
The wedding is taking place amidst concerns over the General's health. He recently returned from Germany, where he sought some medical help. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida play.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.