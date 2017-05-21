IBB Golf Club’s new lady captain wins own inaugural tournament

Grace Ihonvbere has won her own inaugural tournament as Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, emerging the overall Best Nett female player.

The handicap 14 mother of three recorded a gross score of 85 and 71 nett to emerge winner on Saturday in the one-day Grace Ihonvbere Inaugural Golf Tournament at the club.

“I was highly surprised to hear my name as a winner. I played under intense pressure, with so many phone calls, even on the course, on the arrangement for this or that.

“I am really surprised,’’ said the 52-year-old golfer who by virtue of the victory will move to handicap 13.

She later donated her trophy to all the lady golfers who took part in the tournament.

In other results in the tournament, former lady captain Adekunbi Usman emerged first runners-up best nett after a gross of 92 nett of 76.

Joy Udoh who scored 80 on a count back was second runners-up best nett.

In the veteran ladies category, Umbi Wada outplayed others by scoring 82 to emerge Best Nett Player while Mrs Anyanwu emerged the category’s first runners-up best nett.

The longest drive ladies’ award went to the Lady Captain of Jaji Golf Club and Nigeria’s number one amateur female golfer, Racheal Danjuma with a shot of 207 metres.

Mrs Asomugha won the nearest to the pin ladies’ award with a 16.5 feet shot.

In the men’s division of handicap zero to 14 category, Julius Fadairo scored 68 to emerge the Best Nett, followed by Tayo Atoyebi who was the runners-up best nett with 71.

Sam Anyamele won the veteran men category, while I.B.M. Haruna won the super veteran men’s category.

Remi Olukoya was adjudged the best nett player in the men’s guest category with a nett of 74.

The competition’s closing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the club’s Board of Trustees, General I.B.M. Haruna (rtd), and club captain Sunday Ameh.

The former National President of the Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ngozi Osuhor, as well as the husband of the winner of the competition, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere.

In her speech during the ceremony, lady captain Ihonvbere promised that the club would witness series of golfing activities during her tenure.

“With the support of all the ladies in the Ladies Section, the sky will be our limit to implement to the fullest all my campaign promises.

“I promise not to disappoint you all by the end of my tenure,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 188 golfers, both male and female, took part in the inaugural tournament.

The tournament, designed to herald a new lady captain and usher out the immediate-past lady captain, was the first of its kind in the club.