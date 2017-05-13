Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IBB sent me to jail for drinking tea with a white man – David-West

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof Tam David-West, has recalled how former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) sent him to jail because he “drank a cup of tea with a white man”. David-West, said this when asked his opinion on what he considers President Muhammadu Buhari’s greatest challenge. According to the elder statesman, corruption […]

IBB sent me to jail for drinking tea with a white man – David-West

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.