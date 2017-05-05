IBB University to construct borehole for prison inmates – VC

The Management of Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, has pledged to construct a bore hole for the use of inmates at Lapai Prison in Niger.

This was announced in a statement by Baba Apatu, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, in Minna on Friday.

According to the statement, Mohammad Maiturare, Vice Chancellor of the university, disclosed this when he received DSP Alhassan Isa, Officer in charge of the prison, who paid him a courtesy visit .

He expressed the institution’s readiness to assist the prison authorities and inmates.

Earlier, Isa commanded the university for the assistance and support the prison had received.

He called for the strengthening of the adult education programmes for the inmates.

He called on well to do Nigerians to assist in setting up skills acquisition centre in the prison, to enable the inmates to learn various trades.

He said that such gesture would enable them to contribute positively to the socioeconomic development of the country.

