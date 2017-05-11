Pages Navigation Menu

IBB’s daughter set to wed Gombe State’s 2019 governorship aspirant (Photos)

Posted on May 11, 2017

A former military president, Ibrahim Babangida will on Friday, May 12th in Minna, Niger State give out his last daughter, Halimat, in marriage.

The groom is Alhaji Auwal Lawal Abdullahi, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan Gombe, a 2019 governorship aspirant and a businessman.

All arrangements have been concluded for the wedding and invitations sent to prominent Nigerians, across the country.

Niger Police Commissioner Zubairu Mu’azu have said 4000 police officers will be deployed to provide security on the highways, major roads in Minna, the airport and the venues of the ceremony.

