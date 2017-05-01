IBF & WBA Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua talks Beating Wladimir Klitschko & his Plans before his Next Fight | WATCH

IBF and WBA Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, in an interview after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko, talks about the fight and his plans before his next fight. Joshua knocked out Klitschko in the 11th round on Saturday at Wembley to claim his 19th victory since his professional debut in 2013. He has never been defeated professionally. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

