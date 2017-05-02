Ibom Power gets additional 24MW of electricity

Electricity supply in Akwa Ibom State is expected to receive a major boost with the construction of a 2 X 15 MVA injection substation in Uyo, the state capital, and will aid the release of additional 24MW of power in the state capital.

Meyen Etukudo, managing director of Ibom Power Company, who made this known while conducting board members of the company round major power facilities in the state capital, said the project had already attained 90 percent completion.

According to Etukudo, the construction of the substation will ensure the provision of special power dedicated lines to both residential and industrial areas within the state capital. Among the areas that will witness improved power supply include Shelter Afrique Housing Estate, Ewet Housing Estate, Osongama, Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, and other areas.

“When the substation is completed, the power supply in Uyo , the state capital would be stabilised, reliable and quality,’’ he said.

According to him, the issue of low voltage would be over because the substation will ensure that about 220-240 volts will be available for domestic consumption.

Etukudo who expressed optimism that the project would be ready for inauguration in June 2017 since according to him worked has reached 90 percent completion, he said the substation is one of the most modern substations to be constructed.

In his remarks, Etido Inyang, chairman of Ibom power board of directors described the project as a conscientious effort to ensure steady power in the state capital adding that the board is impressed with the level of work so far down.

Inyang who thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for bringing his vision of improved power supply to drive industrialisation said the board is “working assiduously to ensure the prompt completion of the power project being undertaken by the state government.

“We are happy that 90 percent of the project has already been done, the remaining 10 percent will be completed soon. Most importantly, we must thank the governor even in the period of recession, he is bringing his industrialisation vision to ensure there is power for industrialisation and for Small and Medium Enterprises,’’ he said.

The board chairman who also announced that plans have been concluded to rehabilitate the 132KVA lines to be used in the distribution of the power not only to the state but to other parts of the country said several towns in the state including Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Ikot Abasi would enjoy constant power supply.

According to him, the board would reactivate generating turbines at Ibom Power Company to ensure that the power generate operates at its maximum capacity.

