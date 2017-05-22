Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibori wins court case against UK Secretary of State for Home Affairs

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has won a human rights case against the British Secretary of State for Home Department, Amber Rudd. Ms. Rudd unlawfully detained the ex-governor in prison custody for 18 hours and 10 minutes from the 20th to 21st of December, 2016. The case which was brought before Justice Cheema-Grubb […]

Ibori wins court case against UK Secretary of State for Home Affairs

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.